WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Myanmar students killed in fresh junta crackdown on dissidents
The All-Burma Federation of Student Unions says the students were killed in a raid on an office where activists stayed in Budalin township.
Three Myanmar students killed in fresh junta crackdown on dissidents
Police patrol a street in Myanmar's capital city Yangon. (File Photo by AFP)  / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
July 28, 2023

At least three Myanmar students were killed in an early morning military raid in the country's northwest, a student union said Friday.

The Southeast Asian nation's junta has unleashed deadly violence on its opponents since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a February 2021 coup.

The junta is facing resistance from anti-coup 'People's Defence Force' militias and long-established ethnic rebel armies.

The All-Burma Federation of Student Unions said in a Facebook post that the students had been killed in a Friday raid on an office where activists stayed in the Sagaing region's Budalin township.

The region -- a hotbed of anti-junta resistance -- has seen heavy fighting in recent months.

RelatedMyanmar forces fire on crowds ahead of regional meeting on coup crisis

The student union last week had posted pictures on social media of student activists protesting the junta with banners and flags.

RECOMMENDED

A local villager who declined to be named due to fear of reprisals said the three student activists, aged late teens to early 20s, had died from stab wounds.

"They stabbed knives into their chests. They cut out their tongues," the villager told AFP news agency, adding that at least five houses had been burnt down in the incident and an unknown number of people arrested.

AFP has sought comment from the junta's information team.

More than 3,800 civilians have been killed since the putsch in the junta's deadly crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta puts the death toll at about 5,000 people, including teachers.

RelatedClashes erupt in Myanmar between pro-military and anti-coup protesters
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires