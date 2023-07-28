WORLD
3 MIN READ
Meloni, Biden underline strong Italy-US ties in her first White House visit
President Joe Biden welcomed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House saying they had "become friends," even if at first the US leader was “wary” of Italy's conservative leader.
Meloni, Biden underline strong Italy-US ties in her first White House visit
In a joint statement, the two leaders also emphasised their will to strengthen dialogue on the "opportunities and challenges posed by the People's Republic of China." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 28, 2023

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met US President Joe Biden at the White House, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship and their will to strengthen cooperation to respond to the challenges posed by China.

Meloni’s visit to Washington DC on Thursday comes ahead of the upcoming Italian presidency of the G7 nations in 2024, and is part of a foreign relations’ strategy that she is pursuing in Europe and abroad to strengthen Italy’s international role.

Biden welcomed Meloni at the White House saying they had "become friends," even if at first the US president was “wary” of Italy's conservative leader.

"Our relations are strong," Meloni said at the beginning of the Oval Office meeting. "They cross governments and remain solid regardless of their political colours. We know who our friends are in times that are tough."

From his side, Biden complimented Italy on what he defined a “strong stance” on the war in Ukraine, which Rome has pledged to support both militarily and financially, until needed.

RelatedNew PM Meloni warns Italians of economic hardship ahead, supports Ukraine

China challenge

RECOMMENDED

In a joint statement, the two leaders also emphasised their will to strengthen dialogue on the "opportunities and challenges posed by the People's Republic of China."

Meloni has to make a decision in the coming months over whether to maintain Italy's membership in Beijing's Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure plan, a program which Washington has been fiercely opposing.

Italy in 2019 became the first and only G7 nation to join China's initiative, which critics say would give Beijing control of key technologies and infrastructures.

Meloni said in May it was possible to maintain good relations with Beijing without being part of the plan, suggesting it may exit the agreement.

On Thursday Meloni also announced she plans to visit China in one of her next diplomatic trips, when she could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

RelatedNATO says China is a threat. But do all its members agree?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires