Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party rallied on Friday in the capital to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and called for general elections to be held under a caretaker government.

The main opposition party, in disarray, since its leader Khaleda Zia was jailed in 2018 on graft charges, has held bigger protest rallies in recent months, drawing thousands of supporters amid mounting anger over the cost of living.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has pushede Hasina to step down and for the next election, due in January 2024, to be held under a neutral caretaker government - a demand her government has rejected.

"BNP's one-point demand is the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.... This can only be achieved through a free and fair election, which is not possible under the current regime," says senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan.

"This government must resign and make way for a free and fair election under an interim government, only through that we can restore a people's government in Bangladesh."

BNP supporters joined the rally in Dhaka from different parts of the country amid allegations of obstructions by police.

"We are here for people's right to vote," said Sana Ullah, a BNP supporter, who joined the rally from the port city of Chittagong.

Related Why is Bangladesh’s opposition out on the streets?

'Obstacles'