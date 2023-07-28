Türkiye will accelerate ongoing defence projects and find ways to meet the sector's needs, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Erdogan said on Friday that the prototypes of various products will be tested for domestic use and exports.

The four-day event, starting on Tuesday, exhibited cutting-edge technologies, systems and products in the defence and aerospace fields.

Touching on the country's advanced fighter jet Kaan, Erdogan said the aircraft will make its maiden flight by end of this year.

For years, he said, Türkiye was unable to use the weapons it imported to fight terrorism.

"We have been subjected to secret and obvious embargoes, we have been the victims of unfair and unlawful restrictions," he said.

"We have experienced double standards, injustice and disloyalty. In the face of these, we did not give up, we never turned from our path," Erdogan added.

Just 20 years ago, Türkiye met more than two thirds of its defence requirements from imports but now it relies on foreign sources for only 20 percent of its needs, he said.

During the 21-year period, Türkiye has achieved many successes, and victories and manufactured defence products that were once an unimaginable feat, the president said.

International delegations

IDEF hosted delegations from 81 countries as well as NATO, the Africa League and the Turkish-American Business Council.

Some 741 delegates from 189 delegations visited the event, while 1,461 companies, of which 772 are foreign, exhibited their products and systems at the event.