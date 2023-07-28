WORLD
US strikes deal with Mexico to set up new migrant centre
The deal is intended to discourage illegal border crossings.
The "international multipurpose space" will be established in Mexico's south, far-away from the US border. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023

Mexico has agreed to establish a new centre for refugees already in the country, the White House has announced, as the US seeks to further curtail illegal border crossings.

The "international multipurpose space" will be established in Mexico's south, and will "offer new refugee and labor options for the most vulnerable people," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Friday.

An exact location for the new site was not announced, but its location in the south of Mexico is likely intended to deter individuals from heading towards the US border.

As part of the deal, the US is also committing to accepting refugee referrals from Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals already in Mexico, according to the White House.

"The expanded cooperation between the United States and Mexico to manage our shared border in a humane and orderly way is a testament to strong and enduring bonds of friendship and partnership between our two countries," said Sullivan.

"We encourage migrants to use these legal pathways instead of putting their lives in the hands of dangerous smugglers and traffickers. Pursuant to our laws, those seeking to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to face strong consequences, including removal, possible criminal prosecution, and a bar on reentry," he added.

SOURCE:AA
