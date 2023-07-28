The United States has unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

A US official said earlier on Friday on condition of anonymity that the aid would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

Congress has authorised President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks – the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since the Russian military incursion in February 2022.

The process is quicker than contracting for new equipment from the defence industry, as the United States has gear it does not need in storage.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.