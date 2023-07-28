WORLD
3 MIN READ
US sends $345M military aid to Taiwan amid China tensions
The package includes defence articles, services, and training for Taiwan, the White House said in statement.
US sends $345M military aid to Taiwan amid China tensions
Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 28, 2023

The United States has unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

A US official said earlier on Friday on condition of anonymity that the aid would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

Congress has authorised President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks – the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since the Russian military incursion in February 2022.

The process is quicker than contracting for new equipment from the defence industry, as the United States has gear it does not need in storage.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

RelatedUS prepares to announce massive weapons aid for Taiwan
RECOMMENDED

Tensions with China

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, views the island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

Tensions have risen as Beijing has orchestrated regular incursions of warplanes and naval vessels around the island, and the United States has sought to boost Taiwan's military strength to deter a possible invasion.

Earlier this month, the top US general said the United States and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island.

Taiwan has complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as shipments from US stockpiles moved to Ukraine.

RelatedChinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait, carry out 'combat patrols'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo