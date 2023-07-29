Saturday, July 29, 2023

1952 GMT — Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St. Petersburg on Friday.

He also said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive.

Other updates:

2041 GMT — Russia tries to destroy Odesa's cultural heritage: Ukrainian official

Russia is trying to destroy "not only military elements but also cultural, historical and the religious heritage of Odesa," the province’s Deputy Mayor Oleg Bryndak said Saturday.

Odesa has been subjected to Russian attacks since the first days of the war that Russia launched on Ukraine on Feburary 24, 2022, Bryndak told Anadolu news agency in an exclusive interview. “During this process, the residents of the city were in shock and fear.”

“Many of the citizens did not believe that war was possible,” he said.

2021 GMT — Putin: Russia carried out preventive strikes against Ukraine for attacking the Crimean bridge

Russia has carried out some preventive strikes after what Moscow called a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" that damaged the Crimean Bridge, President Vladimir Putin has said.

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded last week in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

2016 GMT — Saudi Arabia plans to host talks on Ukraine war: officials

Saudi Arabia plans to host talks next weekend to discuss a path towards peace in Ukraine, convening representatives from Kiev, Western powers and developing countries, officials have said.

Russia will not attend the meeting in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, just as it did not participate in a similar gathering last month in Copenhagen, said three officials based in the Gulf who have been briefed on the plans.

A full list of participants was not available, although countries including Britain and Japan were expected to attend, the officials said.

1615 GMT — Wagner troops on Polish border, towards 'attack' position, says Poland's PM

A group of about 100 soldiers from the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries has moved towards the Belarusian city of Grodno, near the Polish border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki said that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.

Poland is a member of both the EU and NATO, and it has worried about its security with Russian ally Belarus and Ukraine on its eastern border.

Those fears have grown since Wagner group mercenaries arrived in Belarus following the group’s short-lived rebellion earlier this summer.

The Poland-Belarus border has already been a tense place for a couple of years, ever since large numbers of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa began arriving, seeking to enter the EU by crossing into Poland, as well as Lithuania.

Poland's government accuses Russia and Belarus of using the migrants to destabilize Poland and other EU countries. It calls the migration a form of hybrid warfare, and has responded by building a high wall along part of its border with Belarus.

“Now the situation becomes even more dangerous," Morawiecki told reporters.

He added that “this is certainly a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory.”

1611 GMT — Russian missile kills 2 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian official says

A Russian missile attack killed two people, injured another and blew out apartment windows in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary of the city council, said.

"The blast wave knocked out windows in high-rise buildings and damaged the building of an educational institution and a supermarket," Kurtiev said, adding that psychologists and other services were providing support on the ground.

Kurtiev said the blast wave broke windows in 13 high-rise buildings and an educational institution.

1157 GMT — Zelenskyy claims to visit Ukrainian troops deployed near eastern city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that he had visited troops near the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he arrived on the occasion of Special Forces Day to personally congratulate Ukrainian soldiers.

On May 21, Russia declared full control over the city of Bakhmut, an important transport and logistics hub in the eastern Donetsk region, situated within the predominantly Russian-speaking industrialized Donbass region.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials were quick to deny Russia’s claims.

1038 GMT — Ukraine’s accession to NATO ‘fundamental threat’ to Russia’s security, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said prospects of Ukraine's accession to NATO were "a fundamental threat" to Russia's security.

Speaking with African leaders in St. Petersburg late on Friday, Putin said the advance of the alliance's military infrastructure was "unacceptable."