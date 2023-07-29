The British government has come under fire yet again for its controversial migration policy, this time from a rights group and an opposition leader, after it was revealed that the Home Office purchased marquees to house up to 2,000 irregular migrants.

Despite various government efforts, over 14,000 migrants have crossed the English Channels in small boats this year.

Chief Executive of Refugee Action Tim Nao Hilton told Sky News that Home Secretary Suella Braverman is moving forward with another "controversial" plan, which was reported by The Times daily, citing government sources, that the government purchased marquees to house migrants.

"The winners from this cruel plan will be the Home Office's asylum housing contractors, who trouser tens of millions of pounds in taxpayer-subsidised profits as standards continue to plummet," he said.