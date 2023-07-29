Leaders of 54 Indigenous communities in Brazil have called for the government to take a concrete stance on the demarcation of their ancestral lands before a key Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

The Supreme Court's so-called "trial of the century" could remove the protected status of some Indigenous lands, opening them up to agribusiness and mining.

In an 11-point letter, the Indigenous leaders called on the minister of Indigenous peoples, Sonia Guajajara, to "fulfil her mission to demarcate Indigenous lands".

The law currently only recognises ancestral territories that were occupied by Indigenous communities at the time Brazil's constitution was promulgated in 1988.

But Indigenous leaders say certain territories were no longer occupied at that point because communities had been expelled from them, particularly during the military dictatorship from the 1960s to the 1980s.