WORLD
2 MIN READ
India tiger number tops 3,600, more than 75% of world's big cat population
Tiger numbers in the Asian country fell to an all-time low of 1,411 in 2006, but their population have since risen steadily due to better conservation effforts.
India tiger number tops 3,600, more than 75% of world's big cat population
India is currently home to 75 percent of the world's tigers. Photo: AFP file / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
July 29, 2023

India's wild tiger population is estimated to now exceed 3,600, according to new government figures that vindicate conservation efforts for the endangered species.

Tigers once roamed throughout central, eastern and southern Asia, but have lost nearly 95 percent of their historical range in the past century.

India is currently home to 75 percent of the world's tigers, and the country declared its population of the big cats had risen to 3,167 in April after a camera-based survey.

Further analysis of the same survey data by the Wildlife Institute of India found that average tiger numbers were better estimated at 3,682 across the country, the government said in a press release on Saturday.

The numbers reflected "a commendable annual growth rate of 6.1 percent per annum", it said.

RelatedCheetahs are now an endangered species - study
RECOMMENDED

"Continued efforts to protect tiger habitats and corridors are crucial for securing the future of India's tigers and their ecosystems for generations to come."

India is believed to have had a tiger population of around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.

That fell over subsequent decades to about 3,700 in 2002, then to an all-time low of 1,411 four years later, but numbers have since risen steadily.

Deforestation, poaching and human encroachment on habitats have devastated tiger populations across Asia.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in April that India had been able to increase its numbers thanks to "people's participation" and the country's "culture of conservation".

RelatedHuman-wildlife conflict is complex issue for which there's no silver bullet
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo