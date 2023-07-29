WORLD
Firefighters tackle Greece wildfires amid lingering threat of strong winds
The blazes, intensified by increasing temperatures and strong winds, have resulted in the deaths of five people, while also causing destruction to homes, farms, factories, and vast areas of forest land.
Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season in Greece.
By Emir Isci
July 29, 2023

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were mostly under control, but firefighters remained in critical hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

"Scattered fire pockets are being extinguished," the fire department said in an update on Saturday to AFP news agency, adding that there was "no active front" in the three biggest wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and central Greece that had forced thousands of people to flee.

Nevertheless, more than 460 firefighters were still deployed in these three areas as a precaution, it said.

"There is no de-escalation of forces until the major incidents are checked", it said.

Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season in Greece.

Some 20,000 visitors and locals fled from hotels and villages on the island of Rhodes. Hundreds more were evacuated in Corfu and other areas.

The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 square kilometres (123,500 acres) of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory.

Two pilots died on Tuesday when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze in Evia, while three more scorched bodies were recovered in fires in Evia and near the industrial zone of the port city of Volos in central Greece.

Political pressure amid crisis

The blazes have also put political pressure on the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was re-elected just a month ago.

The citizen's protection minister resigned his post on Friday after it emerged that he had taken a vacation as the country battled the wildfires.

For more than 10 days this month, Greece sweltered under what some experts say is the longest heatwave recorded in July for decades.

Temperatures, which reached 46°C (114 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, have begun to fall.

National weather forecaster EMY predicted the mercury would not climb above 37°C on Saturday, but said wind gusts could reach 60 kilometres (37 miles) per hour.

Fires have also flared in Croatia, Italy and Portugal this week, and blazes killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.

