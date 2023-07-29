China's weather service issued a red alert for torrential rain in the capital Beijing and surrounding provinces, as Typhoon Doksuri swept inland bringing hazardous weather conditions to many parts of the country.

Experts have warned that Saturday's downpour could prompt even worse flooding than in July 2012, when 79 people died and tens of thousands were evacuated, according to local media.

Doksuri smashed into southern Fujian province on Friday morning with gusts of up to 175 kilometres per hour (110 miles per hour), and China's meteorological service said Saturday its "influence" was now being felt in the country's north.

China has been experiencing extreme weather conditions and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by the climate crisis.

It is the first time since 2011 that such a heavy rainfall warning has been issued, local media said.

The red alert will be in force from 8 pm local time (1200 GMT) and covers an area of several hundred million inhabitants, including the metropolis of Tianjin, and the provinces of Hebei and Shandong.

Several of Beijing's parks, lakes and riverside roads have been closed out of precaution, the municipal authorities announced on Saturday.

Heavy showers were reported in the capital on Saturday afternoon and are expected to last through Tuesday.

In Fujian's provincial capital on Saturday, authorities ordered residents to only leave their homes only if necessary.

Public transport has also been suspended.