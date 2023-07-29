A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province's Public Relations Department also said on Saturday that at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected.

It also said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.