Fatal fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand leaves a trail of destruction
Videos circulating on social media depict the aftermath, showing damaged structures, vehicles, and streets covered in debris.
The blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, the provincial governor said. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2023

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province's Public Relations Department also said on Saturday that at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected.

It also said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

The local public relations agency reported that the explosion cased damages in a radius of about 500 meters. About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

