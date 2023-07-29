Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing opposition party supporters blocking major roads in the capital Dhaka to demand the prime minister’s resignation.

The main opposition party, in disarray since its leader Khaleda Zia was jailed in 2018 on graft charges, has held bigger protest rallies in recent months, including one on Friday, drawing tens of thousands of supporters amid anger over the cost of living.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has been calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and for the next election, due in January 2024, to be held under a neutral caretaker government - a demand her government has rejected.

BNP activists set fire to buses and exploded petrol bombs, according to police and media.

“Our force was attacked without any reason. They were only trying to ease the traffic flow,” said Faruq Ahmed, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.