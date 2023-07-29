Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israelis have renewed their protests nationwide after sundown, capping a week of turmoil in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a highly contested law that limited some Supreme Court power.

No more united

"We all don't see any future if this will keep on going," said Yariv Shavit, 53, on Saturday an engineer in Israel's high-tech sector who gathered with other protesters carrying a flower and a flag. "We are not united. We lost our unity."

From a remote intersection to the avenues crisscrossing the financial hub of Tel Aviv, protesters beating drums and blaring horns took to the streets on a hot evening at the end of Sabbath.

The judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu and his right-wing government, the first part of which passed on Monday, has sparked an unprecedented crisis and opened up a deep social divide. The protests are in their 30th week.

The government's plan has shaken the commitment to call-up duty of some army reservists while drawing stern warnings of economic fallout from ratings agencies.

Appeal to supreme court