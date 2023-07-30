The Biden administration believes China has implanted malware in key US power and communications networks in a "ticking time bomb" that could disrupt the military in the event of a conflict, The New York Times has reported.

The Times, quoting US military, intelligence and security officials, said on Saturday that the malware potentially gave China's People's Liberation Army the ability to disrupt US military operations if Beijing were to move against Taiwan at some point.

The systems affected, the Times said, could allow China not only to cut off water, power and communications to US military bases but also to homes and businesses across the United States.

The report comes two months after Microsoft warned that state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks.

Microsoft singled out Guam, a US Pacific territory with a vital military outpost, as one target but said malicious activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States.

It said the stealthy attack, carried out since mid-2021, was likely aimed at hampering the United States in the event of a regional conflict.

Authorities in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Britain warned at the same time that Chinese hacking was likely taking place globally, affecting an extensive range of infrastructure.

'Rigorous cybersecurity practices'