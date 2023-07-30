Sunday, July 30, 2023

At least one person was injured in Moscow early after drone strikes that Russia claimed was organised by Ukraine, along with another attack on the Crimean Peninsula.

"One Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was destroyed in the air by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region," the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

The statement claimed that two more drones were stopped by electronic warfare systems and later crashed on the premises of a non-residential building complex in the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement on Telegram that there were no casualties due to the fallen drones, while the facades of two towers in the city were damaged.

A security guard in one of the towers was injured, an official from Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said, according to state news agency TASS.

0807 GMT - Pope urges Russian 'brothers' to restore Black Sea grain deal

Pope Francis has called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war.

"I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his weekly Angelus message.

Russia walked out of the Black Sea deal after saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertilizer exports had not been met. Moscow also complained that not enough grain had reached poor countries.

0641 GMT - African leaders leave Russia summit without grain deal

African leaders are leaving two days of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin with little to show for their requests to resume a deal that kept grain flowing from Ukraine and to find a path to end the war there.

Putin in a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit said Russia’s termination of the grain deal earlier this month caused a rise in grain prices that benefits Russian companies. He added that Moscow would share some of those revenues with the “poorest nations".

0420 GMT - Saudi Arabia will host a peace summit in August