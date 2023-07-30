WORLD
China stands firm on Taiwan reunification despite US support to the island
The latest batch of US military aid to Taiwan includes man-portable air defence systems, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles.
Taiwan's military mobilised for routine defence exercises on July 24-28. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AP / AP
July 30, 2023

China has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an “ammunition depot” after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei, and the self-ruled island said it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement on Sunday opposing the military aid to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

“No matter how much of the ordinary people's taxpayer money the Taiwanese separatist forces spend, no matter how many US weapons, it will not shake our resolve to solve the Taiwan problem. Or shake our firm will to realise the reunification of our motherland,” said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

“Their actions are turning Taiwan into a powder keg and ammunition depot, aggravating the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

China’s People’s Liberation Army has increased its military maneuvers in recent years aimed at Taiwan, sending fighter jets and warships to circle the island.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships near the island.

Deterrence strategy

Taiwan's ruling administration, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, has stepped up its weapons purchases from the US as part of a deterrence strategy against a Chinese invasion.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949 and Taiwan has never been governed by China’s ruling Communist Party.

Unlike previous military purchases, the latest batch of aid is part of a presidential authority approved by the US Congress last year to draw weapons from current US military stockpiles so Taiwan will not have to wait for military production and sales.

While Taiwan has purchased $19 billion worth of weaponry, much of it has yet to be delivered to Taiwan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
