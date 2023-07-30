Morocco has won a Women's World Cup match for the first time after Ibtissam Jraidi struck early to give them a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Having been thrashed 6-0 by Germany on their World Cup debut, this hard-earned win on Sunday kept alive Morocco's unlikely chances of reaching the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

As well as the first Morocco victory ever at the tournament, there was another piece of history when defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup.

"We are just so glad that our efforts paid off," said the goal-scorer Jraidi.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to Morocco and all the Arab nations at large. It was the fruit of our hard work."

French coach Reynald Pedros saw his Morocco team take the lead after only six minutes in front of just over 13,000 fans in Adelaide.

Hanane Ait El Haj crossed and forward Jraidi nipped in ahead of her marker to expertly glance her header into the far corner.

Morocco, one of the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament at 72 in the world, were supposed underdogs against the 17th-ranked Koreans.

But they made by far the better start against shell-shocked opponents.

Related Morocco’s Benzina becomes first hijab-wearing Women's World Cup player

Gritty win