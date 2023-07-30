The very first in-person meeting of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board will be held this November in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, the executive director of UN-Habitat has said.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif told Anadolu in an exclusive interview on Saturday that the first World Cities Day event was held in Shanghai in 2013, stressing that the theme for this year in Istanbul under the leadership of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan – who has spearheaded Türkiye's zero waste efforts – will be financing the cities agenda.

Sharif, who previously served as an important mayor in Malaysia, said they hope and expect to see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attend the meeting in person on November 1, as he will be invited by the chair.

“We will check our work plan, which includes what we want to achieve in the next three years” by sharing “the best practices and also the challenges in a more holistic and integrated manner,” she underlined.

About UN-Habitat’s current work on the zero waste goal, Sharif referred to the Waste Wise Cities Initiative in 2018, stressing that around 400-500 cities have already joined the programme.

“We had the first International Zero Waste Day on the 30th of March this year in New York,” she noted, adding, “We have already set up one unit on solid waste management,” including waste treatment, wastewater treatment, and analysing waste sources to come up with proper action.

'All of us have to play a role'