Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 12 more members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northwestern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

"Twelve PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassing fire on the Euphrates Shield (operation) zone, were neutralised in a successful operation," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.