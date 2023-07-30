West African leaders on Sunday gave the military coup leaders in Niger one week to cede power, warning they did not rule out the "use of force", and imposed immediate financial sanctions.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the "immediate release and reinstatement" of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held by the military since Wednesday.

"In the event the authorities' demands are not met within one week (ECOWAS will) take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force. For this effect, the chiefs of defence staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately," the bloc said in a statement after its summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday.

Niger's coup military leaders warned against any armed intervention in the country.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, receiving close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.

It is also a security partner of former colonial power France and the United States, which both use it as a base to fight a militant insurgency in West and Central Africa's wider Sahel region.

The West African leaders could for the first time, consider a military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tiani was declared the new head of state on Friday.

Protests in Niamey