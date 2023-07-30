Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a natural gas hub he and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to work on following talks earlier this year would be set up as an "electronic trading platform".

"I want to make it clear that this is not oil or an oil storage facility, this is gas. Both we and our Turkish friends know this . We are talking about creating an electronic trading platform," Putin told journalists during a press briefing in the city of St. Petersburg late on Saturday.

Putin underlined that the natural gas hub project did not involve the storage of a large volume of gas.

"It's just a convenient place to organize such an electronic trading platform, because Türkiye has become a transit country for Europe," Putin said.

Türkiye becoming a gas hub

Putin said Türkiye's role as a transit country was increasing and underlined that all countries would seek to ensure their energy security if gas connections were disrupted.