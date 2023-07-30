If Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful and Kiev takes control of “Russian land,” then Moscow will use nuclear weapons, Russia’s former president warned.

“Just imagine that the NATO-supported Ukraine’s offensive turned out successful, and they took away a part of our land,” Dmitry Medvedev wrote in English on Twitter/X.

Russia currently counts parts of Ukraine it illegally annexed last year and in 2014 as part of its own territory.

In such a case, then Russia "would have to, following the President’s degree of 02.06.2020, use the nuclear weapon,” added Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council.