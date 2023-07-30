WORLD
Deadly clash at Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, multiple casualties
Fatal clashes erupt in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ain al Helweh.
The Lebanese army said that clashes have been ongoing in Ain al Helweh since Saturday. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 30, 2023

In Lebanon, several people were killed and perhaps dozens were wounded in clashes between two groups in the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp.

At the Ain al Helweh camp, the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in the country, a member of the Fatah Movement, Abu Sheref el Armoushi, and his four guards were killed, said local media on Sunday.

The state-run Nation al News Agency (NNA) gave a provisional death toll of six, with perhaps more than 30 wounded.

One soldier was reportedly wounded by a piece of shrapnel.

"We are working... to end the clashes and hand over those involved in the incident," said Munir Makdah, a senior official of the Fatah movement, NNA reported.

Seeking safe areas

In Ain al Helweh, clashes among opposing factions are frequent. This area accommodates over 54,000 registered Palestinian refugees, often accompanied by numerous Palestinians seeking refuge from the Syrian conflict in recent times.

The Lebanese army said on Twitter that clashes have been ongoing in Ain al Helweh since Saturday.

A Palestinian refugee, who did not want to be named, told Anadolu News Agency that the conflict between the groups started last night and intensified since the morning.

The refugee said the parties hit targets inside the camp with mortars, forcing refugees who were not fighting to seek shelter in safe areas.

SOURCE:AA
