No regrets: Iraqi Danish citizen stands firm in defending Quran
"I don't care if I lose my Danish citizenship for defending the Quran," says Quds al Samarrai.
"I took the Quran from him but then the police returned it to him to burn," says Quds al Samarrai.    Image Credit: Robert Carter / Others
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 30, 2023

A Danish citizen with Iraqi roots who tried to prevent the burning of a Quran in Copenhagen but was stopped by the police says despite being falsely accused of theft, she has no regrets.

"I don't care if I lose my Danish citizenship for trying to protect the Quran. I don’t regret defending the Quran," Quds al Samarrai told Anadolu.

Last week, Al Samarrai, who has been living in Denmark for nearly a quarter century, tried to prevent a Quran burning by the anti-Islamic, ultranationalist group called Danske Patrioter in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

She said: "When I was passing through Copenhagen, I saw a burned Quran on the side of the road and I immediately picked it up. When the person who burned the Quran saw me carrying it, he immediately attacked me and asked me why I picked it up. I was pushed and beaten on my shoulder by the same person."

'Beaten in the back'

She added that she also saw another Quran with shoes on it and moved to take the shoes off the scripture.

"When I was trying to take the shoes off the Holy Quran, the Danish person attacked me again and I was beaten in the back. Then I saw him placing the shoes on the Holy Quran with nails. I continued to be attacked while the Quran was in my hand.

“Then I called the police and when they arrived, the person who burned the Quran told the police that I had stolen his belongings. I took the Quran from him but then the police returned it to him to burn," she said.

"When I went to the police station the next day, I found out that he had also filed a complaint against me and slandered me for 'stealing his belongings'."

Al Samarrai said that the action against the Quran took place in front of the Iraqi Embassy but she got no support from the embassy.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts by anti-Islam figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Danske Patrioter burned the Quran on Monday and Tuesday outside the Iranian, Iraqi, Turkish and Egyptian embassies in Copenhagen.

