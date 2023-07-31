Ten candidates have cleared hurdle to vie for the presidency of Panama, meeting a deadline that set the stage for the May 2024 elections, the Electoral Tribunal said.

The last candidates to qualify were lawyer and journalist Ricardo Lombana (centre right), legislator Zulay Rodriguez of the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party, leftist teacher Maribel Gordon and the former minister of commerce Meliton Arrocha (centre right).

Lombana was chosen by the leadership of the Another Road Movement while Rodriguez, Gordon and Arrocha qualified by gathering the most signatures on petitions.

On Saturday, the Tribunal recognised the candidacy of Jose Alberto Alvarez, a rightist from the small Independent Social Alternative Party (PAIS).

Also aspiring to lead the nation are former presidents Ricardo Martinelli (rightist) and Martin Torrijos (centre right), current Vice President Jose Gabriel Carrizo (social democrat), former foreign secretary Romulo Roux (right) and former Panama City mayor Jose Isabel Blandon (centre right).

Panamanians cast their ballots on May 5, 2024, in a single-round election, the seventh since US troops invaded Panama in 1989 to topple the dictatorship of Manuel Antonio Noriega.