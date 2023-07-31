WORLD
Beijing on red alert as deadly Typhoon Doksuri batters north
Heavy rains cause widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, as forecasters warn another typhoon is approaching.
Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported. / Photo: AFP / AFP
July 31, 2023

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city.

The governments of Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province renewed red alerts for rainstorms on Monday as Doksuri dissipated over northern China.

Two bodies were pulled from Beijing's flooded waterways as heavy rains battered the Chinese capital, state-run People's Daily reported.

"During an emergency patrol round this morning, two people were discovered in waterways," it said, adding that "at the time of discovery, both had lost vital signs."

Heavy rain also continued to fall in Tianjin and eastern Shanxi region, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 millimetres (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 millimetres (19.7 inches), according to the city's observatory.

Typhoon Khanun approaching

Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early on Monday.

There was no reported damage or casualties as Typhoon Doksuri moved through Beijing, state media said.

Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.

While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that Typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China's densely populated coast this week.

Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.

SOURCE:Reuters
