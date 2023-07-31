The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 69 irregular migrants in two separate operations in the Aegean Sea after being illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command said it rescued 45 irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik, Canakkale province, on Monday.

The migrants were from Afghanistan.

In a separate incident on Sunday, Turkish Coast Guard Command has stated they rescued another inflatable boat which was carrying 24 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province.

A coast guard boat was dispatched to the area on a tip that a group of irregular migrants was in the boat near Izmir's Dikili district, officials said.