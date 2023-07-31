TÜRKİYE
Türkiye beat Qatar in FIVB Men’s Final, secure its place for 2024
Following Türkiye's women's volleyball team, the men's team also earned their spots in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.
Türkiye's triumph in the Volleyball Nations League not only signifies a historic moment for the Turkish volleyball but also leaves a lasting legacy for future generations. / Photo: AA / AA
July 31, 2023

Türkiye has defeated Qatar 3-2 in the FIVB Men’s Challenger Cup Final.

The Turkish National Volleyball Team won the final with sets of 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 and 9-15 on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

With this victory, Türkiye secured its place in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

Earlier this month, Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of the women’s national volleyball team – nicknamed Sultans of the Net – when they defeated powerhouse China to win the Volleyball Nations League, the most prestigious global title in the sport.

These victories not only marked Türkiye's first world-level titles but also solidified their status as one of the world's top volleyball nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
