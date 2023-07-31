Niger's new junta has accused former colonial ruler France of wanting to "intervene militarily" to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

"France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation needed," said a statement read out on national television on Monday.

The move came as part of "its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger," the statement claimed.

In another statement, the putschists accused the security services of an unnamed Western embassy of firing teargas on Sunday on pro-coup demonstrators in the capital Niamey.

It said six people had been hospitalised after the incident.

Anti-French sentiment