The July 26 coup in the West African nation of Niger marks the ninth attempt to seize power in around the last three years in Western and Central Africa.

Research from Jonathan M Powell & Clayton L Thyne has found that since the 1950s there have been at least 200 attempts to overthrow leaders — with around half lasting more than a week. From 1960 to 2000, on an average, around four coups took place per year in the region, with analysts pointing to military coups being commonplace since the respective countries gained their independence. However, in the past two decades, coups have generally dropped in frequency to around two per year, up until 2019.

In the history of overthrowing leaders in the region, the West African nation of Burkina Faso has experienced nine coups with one failed coup attempt. However Sudan has experienced the most number of coups and attempted coups — 16 — with six of the military interventions succeeding. In West Africa, the attempts at militarily seizing power have typically occurred in what are mostly former French colonies.

Some research indicates some coups have taken place in areas that had also experienced authoritarian rule. As a result, some say the coups have "derailed" the gradual democratic process in these countries. Experts say the biggest driver behind these power grabs are leaders overstaying their time in power, the perception of poor leadership, and corruption amid economic hardships, even as governmental institutions lose strength, creating conditions that are ripe for a coup d'etat by military leaders.

Analysts at the Africa Desk at Media Review Network also claim that foreign interference can be a driver amid the interplay between domestic and geopolitical actors. Allegedly, some Western nations back leaders more aligned to their interests once they perceive a domestic leader to be following their own agenda. Experts also claim that in the current context, coups take place in places where China's footprint is seen to be expanding, in the backdrop of Western leaders wishing to curtail Beijing's advances.

Burundi

Has experienced 11 separate coups, predicated on ethnic faultiness between the Hutu and Tutsi communities.

Ghana

Has experienced eight military coups in two decades, with the first taking place in 1966, as the country’s first prime minister Kwame Nkrumah was deposed from power. The next year, there was another coup attempt by junior army soldiers, which had failed.

Nigeria

Following independence, the country experienced eight coups between 1966 and 1993.

Sierra Leone

Between 1967 and 1971, the country experienced four coups, with another five attempts following in quick succession between 1992 and 1997.

Zimbabwe

In 2017, the army seized control, bringing an end to Robert Mugabe's 37-year-long reign. Contrary to coups elsewhere in the region, in Zimbabwe, one of the leaders who deposed Mugabe, Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo, repudiated any notion in the media that theirs was a military power grab.

Sudan