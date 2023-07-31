Türkiye has commemorated one of its diplomats and his daughter who were assassinated by an Armenian terrorist group in 1980.

“We commemorate with respect our martyrs, Administrative Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Ozmen and his daughter Neslihan Ozmen, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on July 31, 1980,” the Foreign Ministry said with a tweet on Monday.

Ozmen was assassinated along with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife, Sevil Ozmen, and his 16-year-old son, Kaan Ozmen, were also seriously injured but managed to survive.

Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, the ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terror acts.