Two men set Islam’s holiest book, the Quran, on fire outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, according to AFP.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June - sparking outrage and condemnation across the Muslim countries.

Denmark and Sweden have seen several incidents in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been burned, or otherwise damaged, drawing strong condemnation from Muslim nations, which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a "legal tool" that could enable authorities to intervene in such desecration, if deemed to entail "significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security".

"The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing," Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of parliament on Monday.