Quran set alight outside Sweden parliament - reports
Similar incidents in the past have sparked tensions between Sweden and Muslim-majority countries.
The Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Quran but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech [Photo: AFP] / Others
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2023

Two men set Islam’s holiest book, the Quran, on fire outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, according to AFP.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June - sparking outrage and condemnation across the Muslim countries.

Denmark and Sweden have seen several incidents in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been burned, or otherwise damaged, drawing strong condemnation from Muslim nations, which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a "legal tool" that could enable authorities to intervene in such desecration, if deemed to entail "significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security".

"The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing," Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of parliament on Monday.

"It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us," Rasmussen said, adding: "We shouldn't just sit and wait for this to explode."

The Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Quran but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting "freedom of speech".

However, both governments have now said they are considering legal changes that would allow authorities to prevent further burnings in special situations.

The Swedish government said this month it is examining a similar solution but right-wing parties in both countries have denounced the initiatives.

