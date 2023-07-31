WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mossad chief held secret US talks about Saudi normalisation: Report
Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea sat down with senior administration officials, including CIA Director Bill Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Mossad chief held secret US talks about Saudi normalisation: Report
Barnea, who heads Israel's Mossad intelligence service, met senior White House and CIA officials two weeks ago [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2023

Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea has held undisclosed talks in Washington about the Biden administration's ongoing push to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to a report published on Monday.

Barnea, who heads Israel's Mossad intelligence service, met senior White House and CIA officials two weeks ago about the effort to establish diplomatic relations between the countries, Axios reported citing two anonymous US officials.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to cement an agreement by early next year at the latest that would see Saudi Arabia and Israel officially recognise each other. Biden is keen to have the pact in place before the 2024 campaign season kicks into high gear next spring, according to Axios.

RECOMMENDED

Barnea's visit comes as Israel wants to ensure its security interests are clear to Washington, including proposals that could see the US provide Riyadh with assistance on the development of a civilian nuclear program, as well as potential arms sales to the Kingdom, the publication said.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, visited Riyadh last week, and the White House said he discussed with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials "initiatives to advance a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region interconnected with the world."

Barnea met Sullivan before he departed for Saudi Arabia, and also sat down with a host of other key administration official s, including CIA Director Bill Burns, White House Middle East point-person Brett McGurk, and Amos Hochstein, Biden's energy and infrastructure aide.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters