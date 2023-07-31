Relations of a US aid worker and American soldiers - all killed or injured by Daesh and Al Nusra Front (renamed Hayat Tahrir al Sham) - have lodged a legal claim against cement maker Lafarge over payments the French company made to terror groups.

Lafarge, which was taken over by Swiss-listed Holcim (HOLN.S) in 2015, agreed to pay $778 million in forfeiture and fines as part of a pleaagreement last October.

The French company paid nearly $6mn to Daesh and Al Nusra Front in Syria, the court document lodged last week with the district court for the Eastern District of New York said.

"Defendants' payments aided the terrorist attacks that targeted plaintiffs and their family members," the document said.

As well as Lafarge SA, the defendants include its former Chairman Bruno Lafont and other executives in the claim which is seeking punitive damages and compensation.

"In accepting Lafarge's guilty plea last year, the court found its crime impacted the victims of terrorist acts," the complaint document said.

"Just as Lafarge is guilty of a crime under the Anti-Terrorism Act, it is civilly liable under the same statute to the victims of its criminal conspiracy," it added.

Lafarge said on Friday it had not been served with the lawsuit and would therefore not comment on it.

The claimants include the families of US journalists and military personnel killed or injured by Al Nusra Front and Daesh attacks in Syria, Iraq, and further afield.