The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the recent despicable acts of aggression against the sanctity of Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

In a resolution issued on Monday following the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held in Jeddah, the Islamic body deeply regretted the continued issuance by the authorities in both Sweden and Denmark allowing such action to occur, and their failure to take the necessary measures to prevent such acts.

Citing the UN Security Council Resolution No.2686 (2023), which emphasises international tolerance, peace, and security, the OIC contends that authorities in both countries must take measures to prevent such acts from recurring.

According to the resolution, the OIC decided to dispatch a delegation led by the Secretary General to engage with the Commission of the European Union. The delegation aims to voice the OIC member states' concerns and demand the prevention of these criminal acts under the guise of freedom of expression.

Unity against provocation

The OIC firmly condemned all attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Quran and other religious symbols in the name of freedom of expression, urging the international community to unite against such provocative actions.

Calling for collective efforts, OIC invites the ambassadors of its member states to take action in the respective capitals where these vile acts occur. Their mission is to engage national parliaments, media, civil society organisations, and governmental institutions, pushing for the necessary legislative actions to criminalise such attacks.