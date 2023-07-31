TÜRKİYE
Turkish navy detects unexploded artillery shells in Black Sea
Eight out of 28 munitions brought ashore by underwater defence teams for disposal, local authorities say.
Underwater defence forces reveal that the objects were unexploded artillery shells. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 31, 2023

The Turkish navy has detected at least 28 suspicious objects in the Black Sea, according to local authorities in Istanbul.

Investigations conducted by the underwater defence forces revealed that the objects were unexploded artillery shells, the governor's office said in a statement.

Off northeastern Istanbul province, a diving team on Sunday retrieved some of the objects that had been encircled in a security parameter following reports of their presence two days earlier.

"At least 28 pieces of ammunition were detected. Out of the identified munitions, eight of them, which could be safely brought ashore, were taken to the SAS Group Command for identification and disposal," it said.

Noting that underwater defence forces continued to sweep the area, the statement said the disposal of the identified munitions would be carried out on Wednesday "after necessary safety measures have been taken."

