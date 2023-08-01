Australian police have charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history.

“This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said on Tuesday.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 child abuse offences that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period.

The charges include rape and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

The 45-year-old man faces life in prison.

'Chilling news'