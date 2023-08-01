Sweden has said it did not plan on making sweeping changes to "freedom of speech" laws and intended to "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation, in the wake of several incidents involving desecrations of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

"We stand up for the Swedish freedom of speech," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

But he urged people to use the "freedom of speech" responsibly and respectfully.

“In a free country like Sweden, you have a great deal of freedom. But with that great degree of freedom comes a great degree of responsibility,” Kristersson said.

“Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be awful but still lawful. We try to promote a respectful tone between countries and peoples.”

He also said the government will "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation.

"People with very weak ties to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, adding an official decision to step up border controls was expected on Thursday.

On Monday, two Iraqi-born men - Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem - burned the Muslim holy text at a protest in front of Sweden's parliament.

The duo had previously staged similar protests outside Stockholm's main mosque and Iraq's embassy in the Swedish capital, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations.