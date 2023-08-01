WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan outraged as 'Barbenheimer' memes trigger painful atomic bomb memories
With hashtags like #NoBarbenheimer, Japanese social media users reminded the world of the devastating impact of atomic bombs, which claimed around 214,000 lives in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Japan outraged as 'Barbenheimer' memes trigger painful atomic bomb memories
"Barbie" is due to be released in Japan later this month, but no date has been set for "Oppenheimer.   Photo: AFP / AFP
August 1, 2023

Internet memes referencing the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have sparked anger online in Japan, the only country to ever have been attacked in wartime with nuclear weapons.

One film is about a wildly popular children's doll and the other is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of atomic weapons.

Memes shared on social media combined images from both, with one showing a cheering Barbie on the shoulders of Oppenheimer, against the backdrop of an apocalyptic blast.

"Do they know how many people died when that mushroom cloud appeared?... Don't have fun with the atomic bomb," said one irate Japanese social media user, using the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days before the end of World War II in 1945.

Related'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for atomic test site downwinders

"We just want (the US) to know what kind of devastation the two atomic bombs caused before speaking, not just for Japan but also for the world," wrote another user.

RECOMMENDED

The official account of the "Barbie" movie on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to one such image, saying: "It's going to be a summer to remember" accompanied by a blowing kiss emoji.

The message, which on Tuesday was no longer visible, prompted Warner Bros. Japan, the local distributor of "Barbie", to apologise.

"We apologise to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions," Warner Bros. Japan said in a statement.

The distributor also said the replies by the US official account were "extremely regrettable", adding they are urging the headquarters to "take appropriate action".

"Barbie" is due to be released in Japan later this month, but no date has been set for "Oppenheimer". Both films have been major box-office successes in the United States.

RelatedBarbie’s Birkenstock odyssey: A shallow journey towards women’s empowerment
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm