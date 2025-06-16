The Paris Air Show, which began on Monday, is blocking certain Israeli stands displaying offensive weapons.

Organisers of the event, one of the world’s largest weapons technology fairs, told broadcaster Franceinfo that they had “carried out instructions from the relevant French authorities prior to the opening of the show, regarding the removal of certain equipment presented on Israeli stands.”

Images from the event show black partitions erected around several Israeli stands.

Four major Israeli companies – Rafael, Uvision, Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries – did not follow the framework limiting the exhibition of offensive weapons, and thus were sanctioned, according to Franceinfo.

A source told the broadcaster that the companies would only be able to reopen their stands if they agree to withdraw the weapons.