In the 1980s, Maurits Berger studied Arabic and Islamic law in the Middle East for eight years. He frequented mosques in Egypt and Syria to understand the message of the Quran. Born in the Netherlands, he aspired to be a lawyer. He says that learning about Sharia legal interpretations was like trying to grapple with ancient Roman law.

“I told them who I was. I didn’t want to be like another Lawrence of Arabia,” he says about his time spent with Islamic scholars.

“​I wanted to present myself as who I was: someone from Europe, who was not Muslim. So no dressing up or simulations.”

One day during a study session in a mosque, he carelessly laid a copy of the Quran on the floor without giving it a second thought. He was immediately reprimanded by a fellow student who asked him to place Islam’s holiest text on a higher surface.

“The Bible is treated with respect but differently than what’s accorded to the Quran (by Muslims),” says Berger, now a professor of Islam and West at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

For many white people in an increasingly secular Europe, the Quran is a religious scripture like any other. Seeing Muslims taking deep offence and engaging in street protests if someone insults their beliefs and scriptures bewilders them.

“Europe has experienced an enormous backlash against religion. The Catholicism Church has been considered by many as extremely oppressive,” says Berger.

“For many Europeans, religion was blocking the freedoms they have now. For them, religion stands for the past, for backwardness. And then they see a Muslim woman donning herself [in abaya] voluntarily and they ask ‘why do you want to go back in time’.”

This difference in how communities approach matters of their faith is being routinely exploited by far-right politicians, who burn and tear pages of the Quran to rile up Muslims. It’s an incitement to violence.

While there is a tradition in Islam of burning old or used copies of the Quran if its pages are falling apart or can’t be restored, this is only done out of respect — to preserve the sanctity of the religious text.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee in Sweden burned pages of the Quran in front of a mosque in Stockolm, triggering protests.

In April last year, Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right group Hard Line and a citizen of both Sweden and Denmark, sparked riots in the Swedish cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping after setting fire to copies of the Quran under the protection of Sweden’s police. Dozens of people were arrested as protestors clashed with the police and burned cars.

A few month later, Lars Thorsen — a Norway-based anti-Muslim bigot and leader of Stop the Islamization of Norway (SIAN), which gained notoriety for desecrating the Quran in public places — set fire to the Quran in Mortensrud, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood in the suburbs of Oslo, proclaiming that his act was “a protest against the political content" of the Quran.

As he fled the scene, two Muslim women in a hatchback car chased him and rammed his military-style jeep off the road, flipping it over. He walked away with minor injuries. Police arrested the women. A video of the incident went viral, with one person commenting, “Brave women! Allah bless you both with goodness in both worlds. Smashed it.”

Freedom to repress

Thorsen and Paludan belong to a band of European racists who propogate conspiracies that Muslim immigrants are taking over Europe and trying to replace Western culture and its values with their own.

Many of them take inspiration from controversial works of scholars who have been criticised for harbouring anti-Muslim views. These include British-Jewish historian Bat Ye’or and French writer Renaud Camus.

For instance, Eurabia, written by Ye’or in 2005, promotes a conspiracy theory that the European political elite and the Arab world are secretly cooperating to convert Europe into a bastion of Islam. Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a gun and bomb attack in 2011, cited the book as one of his ideological influences.

Camus’ The Great Replacement, which has had an even broader influence and has become doctrine for Neo-Nazi activists on the internet, peddles an outlandish conspiracy theory that white European populations are being demographically and culturally replaced with Muslims.

Emboldened by these texts, far-right leaders routinely burn the Quran to rile Muslims up, exploiting the angry backlash to further vilify the Muslims they paint as fearsome interlopers.

“Quran burning is the ultimate provocation,” says Berger, whose research focuses on Muslims in modern Europe. “People who are doing it want to see ‘how can we make others jump.’ It is poking fun in a derogatory manner.”

In recent months, copies of the Quran have been torched multiple times under the garb of ‘freedom of expression’— sometimes under police protection — with reactions from the Muslim community being used by anti-immigrant parties to stir public debate around the issue of migration.

“The whole thing is a huge tragedy. Norway no longer has laws against blasphemy as the Norwegian people believe it conflicts with freedom of speech,” says Fahad Qureshi, chairman of Islam Net, a Muslim organisation based in Oslo.

"A petition was signed by over 4,000 people, demanding the attorney general to take action against the Quran burning,” Qureshi tells TRT World.

“But nothing happened. They are still burning the Quran and we have realised that the Norwegian government will not do anything to stop it.”

More than just words

Children in observant Muslim households are taught to handle the Quran with care from an early age. They kiss and press it to their foreheads once they are done reading it.

Prophet Muhammad commands the same reverence. Any derogatory comment made against him constitutes blasphemy — a sensitive matter that can lead to violent consequences, as seen after the publication of derogatory cartoons in Denmark in 2005.

But to the average European, who does not ascribe to far-right ideology in any way, such devotion to religion can be a befuddling enigma.

Europe's definition of secularism has created a radical narrative against Muslims and Jews. Both communities see their religion as part of their cultural identity, which is something larger European society views as alien to their "secularised" culture.