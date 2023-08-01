Burkina Faso and Mali, both under military-led governments have announced that any attempt to reinstate Niger’s former President Mohamed Bazoum with the use of force would be treated as a "declaration of war".

The warnings by Burkina Faso and Mali come after West African leaders, backed by Western partners, imposed financial sanctions on Niger and pushed for the potential use of "force" to restore democratically elected Bazoum.

In a joint communique on Monday evening, both Burkina Faso and Mali said any military involvement against Niger "would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali".

They added the use of military force could lead to "disastrous consequences" and would potentially "destabilise” the whole region.

Both nations also strongly pushed back against the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions" they said impacts citizens and authorities in Niger.

Guinea’s President Mamady Doumbouya, who also assumed power in a coup, has also publicly pushed back against sanctions

Statements from Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea’s came as Niger’s military has reportedly tightened its grip on power by detaining former officials from the previous administration.

Bazoum, who is reportedly confined in his home in the capital, Niamey, is widely considered close to Western capitals. He was elected to power over two years ago, marking a peaceful transition to power until he was deposed on July 26 by the military.

In the aftermath, General Abdourahamane Tiani declared himself as Niger's new leader.

Nevertheless, his leadership has not been comprehensively recognised by the international community and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).