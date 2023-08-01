A Turkish employee is seriously wounded in an armed attack on Tuesday in front of Sweden's honorary consulate in Türkiye's western province of Izmir, officials and media reports said.

The attack took place outside Sweden's honorary consulate, the local media reported.

The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, the reports said.

The local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally ill" person, who is a Turkish citizen, in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT.

"The treatment of our injured citizen, who was transferred to Tepecik Training and Research Hospital by 112 Emergency Health Teams," the statement by the Izmir governorship said.