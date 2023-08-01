Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr has confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane as the Senegal star prepares to team up with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two-time African footballer of the year is the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league.

"I'm really happy to be part of you guys, I can't wait to see you," Mane said in a video addressed to Al Nassr supporters on the club's social media accounts.

Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around 30 million euros ($33 million) on a three-year deal with an annual salary for Mane of 40 million euros plus 10 million in results-based bonuses.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mane, 31, rued his departure with two years of his contract at Bayern remaining.

"Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending," he told Sky Germany.

Those sentiments were echoed by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side's friendly against Liverpool.

"We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation," said the Bayern coach.

Related Riyad Mahrez joins Al Ahli, the latest footballer to head to Saudi Arabia

Mane's legacy at Anfield

Mane moves to the club that instigated the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs with the capture of Ronaldo on a four-year contract.

Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

When Liverpool won their first English league title for 30 years in the pandemic-disrupted 2019-2020 season, Mane scored 18 goals.

But in the summer of 2022, Mane decided he wanted a new challenge – unconfirmed rumours said he had tired of sharing the limelight with Egypt's Salah at Anfield.

Bayern made a big play for Mane, promising to make him the focal point of an attack which had just lost the services of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.