Niger's land and air borders with five neighbouring countries have been reopened, nearly a week after they were closed following a coup that overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum, one of the soldiers has announced on national television.

"The land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad are reopened" from "today", he declared on Tuesday, hours after the first French evacuation flight took off and five days before a deadline to restore constitutional order issued by a bloc of West African countries.

In the region's third military takeover in as many years, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by his own guard, sounding alarm bells in the region and beyond.

ECOWAS to discuss Niger coup

Military chiefs of members of the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet in the Nigerian capital Abuja from Wednesday to Friday to discuss the coup in Niger, the organisation said.

On Sunday the Economic Community of West African States slapped sanctions on Niger and warned it may use force as it gave the junta a week to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

An ECOWAS official also told AFP news agency on Tuesday that a delegation from the bloc led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar would visit Niger on Wednesday.

US, AU agree on 'no military solution'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat agreed on Tuesday that there is "no acceptable military solution" to the crisis in Niger.