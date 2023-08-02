Thousands of Salvadoran soldiers and police officers have surrounded the central region of Cabanas as part of a massive crackdown on gang activity, the president has said.

President Nayib Bukele imposed a state of emergency in March 2022, which has seen tens of thousands of alleged gang members rounded up — a move popular among residents, but which has alarmed rights groups.

Security forces have on several occasions besieged key cities to carry out house-to-house searches for gang members, but it is the first time an entire department is being cordoned off.

"Since this morning, 7,000 soldiers and 1,000 police officers have established a security fence around the entire department of Cabanas," Bukele on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter, now called X.

"Their job will be to prevent gang members from leaving the area and cut off all supply lines belonging to terrorist groups."

Bukele said that Cabanas had in recent weeks become a refuge for gang cells fleeing his crackdown.

He said the blockade would last until "the operatives can extract all gang members."