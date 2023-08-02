Donald Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and other crimes related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

The newest charges — Trump's third criminal indictment this year — also include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The federal indictment adds new details to what was already known about his actions, and those of his key allies, in the weeks leading up to the deadly January 6, 2021 riot.

It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, his own vice president, and finally, Congress to overturn the legitimate results.

US prosecutor Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at the Hague, said the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters was "an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy".

"It was fueled by lies," Smith told reporters in brief remarks.

"Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government — the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

Even as he faces a slew of charges against him, Trump is also making a bid to return to the White House as a candidate of the Republican Party. According to the latest survey, he is seen as the favourite to win the party nomination in 2024.

The criminal charges filed in court against Trump would have already meant an end to the aspirations of any other politician. But he is Donald Trump, and his campaign had managed to frame the charges against him as part of an effort to persecute him.

"This will rally his supporters to his talking points - about how the establishment and the 'deep state' are against him and against them," Stu Rothenberg, a non-partisan political analyst, told Reuters news agency before the indictment was handed down.

Here's what happens next.

When will Trump appear in court?

Trump is set to make his first court appearance on Thursday, when prosecutors will outline the charges against him and a judge will set his bail conditions. He might enter a plea at that time, but his arraignment could also come at a later date.

A judge will then set a schedule for pre-trial motions and discovery, the months-long process when prosecutors hand over documents and other evidence to defence lawyers.

Trump’s attorneys will likely file a motion to dismiss in the coming months, but those are rarely granted in criminal cases. Both sides are also likely to file motions seeking to shape what evidence and legal arguments will be permitted at trial.

How does the case affect Trump's campaign?

It doesn't, from a practical standpoint. Nothing prevents criminal defendants from campaigning or taking office after they are convicted.

The political impact is less clear. Trump has shown a unique ability to weather scandals that would sink most politicians, and two previous indictments did nothing to diminish his commanding lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump has made the indictments a central plank of his campaign platform, portraying himself as the target of a biased justice system, the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Minutes before the indictment was announced, Trump called it "fake" on his Truth Social media platform.