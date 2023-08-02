WORLD
Iran's navy unveils new vessels equipped with long-range missiles
The announcement comes during military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island, one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control but disputed by the United Arab Emirates.
An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) is launched during Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 2, 2023

Iran's Revolutionary Guards' navy has unveiled new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles at a time of rising tensions with the US in the Gulf, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The news agency on Wednesday gave no details about the missiles.

The announcement was made during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island, one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control but disputed by the United Arab Emirates.

However, the agency cited a commander on the need to defend the islands.

"The islands of the Persian Gulf are part of Iran's honour and we will defend them," Revolutionary Guards' Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri said, adding that Gulf security needed to be provided by regional countries.

"The Persian Gulf belongs to all of the region's countries ... These states must be very prudent and prevent themselves from falling into the conspiracies and divisive plans of extra-regional countries," he added.

Last month, the United States sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, in a bid to increase its presence in the region following Iran's seizure of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
